Poland needs to develop civil protection systems: security expert

To talk about the Security in Poland report TVP World invited Dr. Tomasz Pawłuszko, a research fellow at the Department of Security Studies of the Military University of Land Forces, the author of the report.

According to Mr Pawłuszko the report is aimed to interest “policymakers, journalists, specialists, security experts” as the research in the study is devoted to the “security of Poland and the eastern flank of NATO”.

The author of the report said that the next step to make Poland secure in case of a Russian attack is to develop, among other things, civil protection systems.

Tomasz Pawłuszko also pointed out that building critical infrastructure for civilians in Poland would take three to five years. “We are talking about thousands of objects over the whole system in Poland,” he said adding that it is a real challenge for the Polish government.

Talking about the security of central and eastern European countries in Poland the security expert stated that countries in those regions are vulnerable, and that is why they require a security alliance such as NATO.

Concluding the interview Mr Pawłuszko stressed that bringing Ukraine to NATO would be “a very positive scenario for Poland”.