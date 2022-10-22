Refugee accommodation for Ukrainians set on fire in Germany

A hotel converted into a shelter for refugees from Ukraine burned down almost completely in the municipality of Groß Strömkendorf in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. The conflagration occurred late on Wednesday afternoon.

14 refugees were reportedly in the building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“It was a matter of getting out quickly. A lot of people forgot their passports, other documents, important documents that might be important for Ukraine, or they didn’t take them with them in the panic,” said Andriy Bondarchuk, who headed the Red Cross-operated refugee shelter.

The images of the fire-gutted structure resemble images of the destruction Russians have inflicted on Ukraine.

The conflagration claimed more than the refugees’ possessions and a sense of security. Bondarchuk said that one of the rooms was fitted out with computers and Internet access, which the children used to study remotely in their schools in Ukraine.

The police officials believe there is a strong indication the fire is a case of arson. The police in Rostock said that the crime was likely politically motivated, as earlier they were called to investigate a Swastika graffiti someone defaced the building with. The investigation has been taken over by the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state security services.

Germany’s lingering issue

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is one of the “New States of Germany”, formed after communist East Germany was incorporated into the rest of the country. After nearly 60 years of living under totalitarianism, first nazism and then communism, the local population was left rather confused. The east of the country has still not caught up with the west, and those of the locals who have not decided to seek a better life in western Germany were left disgruntled and seeking an ideology that would somehow fill the void. Extreme political ideologies, including neo-nazism, are yet another problem in this part of Germany.

Although whether in this case the perpetrators were actually neo-nazis or people who bought into Russia’s “Ukrainian Nazis” propaganda is up for debate.

In Thomas Holl’s article “The Seed of Hate”, published by “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, the author writes about the demonstrations that were organised in eastern Germany, at which the hate directed against Ukrainian refugees was palpable.

“During a rally in Leipzig [State of Saxony] protesting the German government’s sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian counter-demonstrators were verbally abused and harassed by the German demonstrators. Ironically, they adopted the Russian propaganda narrative of ‘Nazis’, who now ‘live in Germany at our expense’,” writes Holl.

For reasons listed earlier, Holl is not surprised that it was Mecklenburg-Vorpommern that the first arson targeting Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine occurred.

“Leading politicians must be tougher in opposing the inversion of the perpetrator-victim roles, perfidiously carried out by Russia also in Germany. They should hold back from using such terms as ‘welfare tourism’ in reference to refugees from war-torn and terrorised Ukraine,” Holl concludes his article.

So whether the arson was carried out by neo-nazis who hate all immigrants, or anti-fascists who are gobbling up Kremlin propaganda is yet to be established.

Russische ‘Flüchtlinge’ (auch) willkommen

While the German police investigate who is responsible for the arson, it should be pointed out that Ukrainians are not the only ones who have come to Germany in recent months. Following the announcement of the “partial” mobilisation by Putin, hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country to avoid the draft. Most fled to neighbouring countries, e.g. Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

Those who could afford it, deserted to more swish places, like Western Europe, including Germany. Most Russians (about one-third) have never been outside of their country, mostly for lack of means to travel.

Those that did leave after the mobilisation was announced were the same people who always had the means, but their country’s invasion of Ukraine has not bothered them in the least until they faced the prospect of being forced to put their lives on the line.

While Poland and the Baltic States were quick to ban Russian draft dodgers from entering (exemptions are available for those travelling for humanitarian reasons, including legitimate dissidents opposing the regime), with Finland soon catching on, Germany has not taken the same step. Berlin appears to treat Russian draft dodgers on par with legitimate Russian dissidents and Ukrainians fleeing hate, destruction, and genocide brought to their country by the Russian invaders.