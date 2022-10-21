Polish PM welcomes EU’s financial support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has welcomed the European Union’s decision to continue to commit billions of euros in aid to Ukraine. The 27-countries bloc pledged more financial support during the two-day summit in Brussels.

“The European Council called for the strengthening of aid to Ukraine and the implementation of the EUR9 billion financial aid package, which we adopted in May and June,” Morawiecki said at a press conference following the EU summit.

He added that there was a commitment on the part of the European Commission that a EUR 3 billion instalment in macro-financial assistance “will be disbursed”.

“This is a very important thing, not only confirming our solidarity but also showing understanding of the situation in Ukraine,” Morawiecki said.

He pointed out that, at his request, the European Council adopted, in the summit’s conclusions, a clause on counteracting Russian disinformation and propaganda. He described the issue as “very important” for Europe.

“Many political forces – not only in Poland – pretend that inflation is an internal phenomenon, not that it came to us from outside. They pretend that the causes of energy problems, those with coal and gas, came out of nowhere,” he said.

According to Morawiecki, problems related to the energy market are not only caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine but also by “the huge errors of energy and climate policy, which were shared by some EU member states”.

He also said that the real price of the “supposedly cheap Russian gas… which seemed like a blessing to some” is now visible on the stock exchanges and that this price is paid by “the blood of those who fight for freedom and sovereignty” in Ukraine.