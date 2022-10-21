Swedish PM to meet with his Turkish counterpart over bid to join NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he will meet Sweden’s new Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, to discuss Stockholm’s bid to join NATO as well as the extradition of people Ankara considers terrorists.

Sweden and fellow Nordic country Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they ran into objections from Turkey.

Ankara accuses them of harbouring people it deems as terrorists, namely Kurdish militants and those accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt.

Swedish PM to side with Turkey?

The Turkish head of state claims that the New Swedish PM, who took office on Monday, sided with “the fight against terrorism”, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

“He has statements such as ‘we should not be harbouring terrorism and terrorists’,” Tayyip Erdogan said. “Of course, we will have tested their sincerity on this issue in the meeting that we will hold,” he added.

Sweden welcomes the discussion

Speaking in Helsinki on Friday after a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström seemed to welcome the discussions.

Mr Billström told reporters that he believes that Finland’s and Sweden’s application to join NATO will be ratified by Turkey.

He further pointed out that the new Swedish government would continue to implement the trilateral agreement struck in Madrid to smooth the path into NATO for Sweden and Finland.

“Among other things, countering terrorism will be a priority for Sweden before and after our accession to NATO,” he stressed.

Mr Erdogan has said that Turkey’s parliament would not approve the Nordic countries’ NATO bids if they do not allow for extradition of the people Ankara has requested.