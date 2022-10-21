New handgun sales banned in Canada

Regulations prohibiting the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada take effect on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. He added that the measure will also block newly acquired handguns from being imported.

The handgun freeze was announced in May alongside proposed legislation that would implement the nation’s strongest gun control measures in 40 years as part of the Trudeau “government’s comprehensive plan to tackle gun violence”.

“It is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities,” Trudeau said in a written statement, citing rising handgun violence.

Trudeau’s ruling Liberal government introduced bill C-21 to fight gun violence, and his office said Friday’s action will help “keep Canadians safe” while the legislation is being debated. Under the executive action, any handgun applications submitted before Friday will still be processed, Trudeau’s office said.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called it the country’s “most significant action on gun violence in a generation”. He added that the national ban will tackle the alarming role of handguns in crime, gender-based violence and more.

Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. Some firearms must also be registered. The gun homicide rate in Canada is a fraction of the US rate, but is still higher than in other wealthy countries and has been rising. Handguns were the main weapon used in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between the years 2009 and 2020.