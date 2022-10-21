World News 21.10

In this edition of World News the focus is on Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, controversy over Russia’s use of Iranian drones and a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny among other stories.

Iranian drones targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Russian attacks continue targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As controversy mounts over Russia’s use of Iranian drones, some have been calling on Israel to boost Ukraine’s air defence capabilities. TVP World reporter Sally Jastrzębska is in Lviv reporting on the latest developments.

New case against Navalny

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said that authorities had opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism. Should the Russian version of justice be delivered, Navalny is looking at more than doubling his sentence.

Refugee camp on fire

A shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Germany burned down on Wednesday evening. Police have no doubt it was arson. A political motive is suspected, so the investigation has been taken over by the security service.

EU Summit concludes

Today marked the second day of the EU leaders summit in Belgium. The officials discussed Ukraine and made progress on issues related to the energy crisis caused by Russia’s brutal aggression. TVP World correspondent, Marek Steele-Zieliński reported on the event.

New LNG pipeline confirmed

Spain has reached an agreement with Portugal and France to substitute plans for a gas pipeline known as Midcat with a new “green corridor” between Barcelona and Marseille that would carry natural gas and hydrogen.

Problems ahead for Polish schools

A reorganisation of the Lithuanian school system last year has reignited a longstanding dispute between Warsaw and Vilnius. Now 119 Polish students are starting the school year with no Polish-language curriculum.

Race against time in UK

The new leader of Britain’s Conservative Party is scheduled to be announced next week. TVP World correspondent, Klaudia Czerwińska is in London with a report on the most likely contenders for the office.

Meloni for Italy’s PM

Georgia Meloni has been chosen as the centre-right bloc’s candidate for the new Prime Minister of Italy. The leader of the conservative Brothers of Italy party will now work to form a new government.

Cities in Chad

In the Chadian capital of N’Djamena, pro-democracy protesters stormed and set fire to the offices of Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, newly appointed by the ruling military council. Violent clashes between protesters and police have left many international organisations concerned.

2022 Africa Eco Race

The 2022 Africa Eco Race has now begun despite dangers and threats from rebel groups in Western Sahara. The race from Monaco to Senegal evokes the spirit of the Dakar rally, which moved from Africa in 2009 due to security concerns in Mauritania.

Wieniawski Violin Competition announces winners



The prizewinner performances and the award Gala of the 16th International Henryk Wieniawski violin competition took place in Poznań. The winners were announced by the jury last night.

World News’ guest

David Kennedy held an exclusive interview with doctor Tomasz Pavluschko, the author of the report that sums up the NATO Summit in Madrid.