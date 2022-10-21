Pulse of Culture 21.10

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Agata Konarska takes a closer look at The XVI Henryk Wieniawski International Violin Competition in Poznań has come to an end.

The jury of the competition has already selected the winners of this year’s competition which were: Hina Maeda from Japan winning the 1st prize, Meruert Karmenova from Kazakhstan winning the 2nd Prize and Qingzhu Weng from China coming in third.

This episode also featured the Seeing Auschwitz exhibition in London. “An exhibition to critically analyze the photographic evidence of Auschwitz. Created by Musealia together with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum,” the official website of the exhibition wrote.

Other events covered in this episode include the Mystery Man exhibition, the release of the MILO Ensemble album, the Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity exhibition.