Poland’s gov’t deficit among the lowest in EU says MinFin

Poland was among seven EU member states with the lowest general government deficit in 2021, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday quoting European data.

According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, Poland recorded a general government deficit at 1.8 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

“It is much below the EU average for the 27 member states (4.6 percent of GDP),” the ministry said on Twitter.

Only seven EU countries enjoyed a general government deficit lower than 2 percent of their GDP, the ministry added.

Poland’s general government debt went down by 3.4 percentage points in 2021 and reached 53.8 percent of the country’s GDP, the ministry also said.

The average general government debt among EU member states was 87.9 percent of GDP.