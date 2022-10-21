Russians have planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to urgently warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would see swathes of southern Ukraine being flooded, as Ukraine’s forces are poised to push Moscow’s troops from Kherson in what is looking to be one of the war’s most important battles.

In a television address, the Ukrainian president said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous water reservoir, and are planning to blow it up.

President Volodymyr #Zelensky on Thursday, Oct 20, accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern #Ukraine, which is under the control of #Moscow’s forces.

Effects of blowing up the dam

“Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Destruction of the dam would send a wall of water flooding settlements below it, in the direction of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces are hoping to recapture imminently in a major advance.

Russian military mined the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and are planning a historical disaster – Zelensky. They are going to blow up the dam to blame Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Z5pPUMSo25

It would also wreck the canal system that provides irrigation for much of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

False flag allegations

Russia accused Kyiv earlier this week of shelling the dam and planning to destroy it, in what Ukrainian officials saw as a sign that Moscow may blow up the dam and blame Kyiv. Neither side has yet produced evidence to back up their allegations.

The Ukrainian president has also called on world leaders to make it clear that blowing up the dam would be treated “exactly the same as the use of weapons of mass destruction”, and with similar consequences for Russia to those already threatened against them, for the use of nuclear or chemical weapons.

Ukrainain offensive



One of the most important battles of the eight-month-old war is coming to a head near the dam as Ukrainian forces advance along the river’s west bank, aiming to recapture Kherson city and encircle thousands of Russian troops.

Good morning���� Kherson region�� pic.twitter.com/qD4p6K4Fh1

Ukraine has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russia’s commander Sergei Surovikin said this week that the situation in Kherson was “already difficult” and Russia was “not ruling out difficult decisions” there.

More troops

As Russian forces have been facing setbacks on the battlefield since September, Putin has escalated the war. Last month he ordered for the call-up of hundreds of thousands of reservists, announced the annexation of Russian-occupied territory and repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia.

Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said up to 2,000 newly-mobilised Russians had arrived in the region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line”.

Moscow also began a campaign of attacks using cruise missiles and Iranian drones to knock out Ukraine’s power supply ahead of winter. Kyiv and the West say this amounts to deliberate targeting of civil infrastructure and constitutes a war crime.

Iran sending drones to Russia

The United States said on Thursday that Iranian troops were in Crimea and had helped fly drones attacking Ukraine.

“We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing.

⚡️ US warns about sanctions on ‘all involved’ in selling Iranian drones to Russia.

The U.S. promises to work with its allies and partners on preventing Iran’s transfer of kamikaze drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department.

Iran has denied supplying the drones as has Moscow, though many have been shot down and their provenance revealed.