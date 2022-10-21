Eastern Express 21.10

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation is a military-political bloc established by Moscow as a response to NATO that followed the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. It has been in the midst of the biggest crisis in its 30-year history for some time now. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the pact has rapidly begun plunging into crisis.

In all the years of its existence, since 1992, only once has the CSTO seen deployment of troops on a military mission.

In January 2022, several thousand troops, mostly from Russia, had been briefly stationed in Kazakhstan. The mission was in response to mass protests that broke out there and the violent riots that ensued claiming the lives of more than 200 people. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the intervention to counter what he described as a coup attempt backed by “foreign terrorists”. In reality, Tokayev was more concerned with gaining a political mandate for the de facto palace coup. The CSTO mission was very brief. Tokayev quickly got rid of the foreign soldiers, with the support of China, once he had the political situation under control. When Russia invaded Ukraine shortly thereafter, the Kremlin was convinced that Tokayev would support the war. Yet Kazakhstan’s leader has repeatedly failed to support Vladimir Putin on the international forum.

The latest blow to the CSTO, however, was Kyrgyzstan’s sudden cancellation of a planned exercise called Indestructible Brotherhood 2022, which was to be held on its territory last week. The decision came after Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov unexpectedly failed to appear at a meeting of the Russian-led Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg on Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday. Kyrgyzstan later revealed that it would not send troops to the upcoming CSTO exercises in Tajikistan, a CSTO ally, whose forces attacked a number of villages in Kyrgyzstan in mid-September.

And then there is the thorny issue of Armenia. Armenia approached the CSTO for help more than once, to no avail. Today, it is probably Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who has the most compelling reasons to be disappointed with the Russia-led military bloc. An expression of this dissatisfaction was Yerevan’s refusal to participate in the CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan in late September.

The war in Ukraine has exposed the military weakness of the Russian state, the hegemon of the alliance, while the Central Asian states forming its core have begun to distance themselves from Russian policy. Instead, they are now following a steady path of emancipation from Moscow’s influence, taking advantage of support from China and Turkey in this regard.

