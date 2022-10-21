Polish PM welcomes European financial support for Ukraine

"This is a very important thing, not only confirming our solidarity, but also showing understanding of the situation in Ukraine," Morawiecki said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has welcomed a European decision to continue to commit billions of euros in aid to Ukraine.

Morawiecki was in Brussels for a two-day EU summit at which the bloc’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was high on the agenda.

“The European Council called for the strengthening of aid to Ukraine and the implementation of the (EUR – PAP) 9 billion financial aid package, which we adopted in May and June,” Morawiecki told at a press conference following the EU summit.

He added that there was a commitment on the part of the European Commission that a EUR 3 billion instalment in macro-financial assistance “will be disbursed”.

“This is a very important thing, not only confirming our solidarity, but also showing understanding of the situation in Ukraine,” Morawiecki said.

The Polish prime minister also told reporters that, at his request, the European Council adopted, in the summit’s conclusions, a clause on counteracting Russian disinformation and propaganda.

“It is very important because we can see that many political forces – not only in Poland… pretend that inflation is an internal phenomenon, not that it came to us from outside, they pretend that the causes of energy problems, those with coal and gas, came out of nowhere – and all leaders have similar observations,” he said.

According to Morawiecki, problems related to the energy market are not only caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine, but also by “the huge errors of energy and climate policy, which were shared by some EU Member States”.

He also said that the real price of the “supposedly cheap Russian gas… which seemed like a blessing to some” is now visible on the stock exchanges, and that this price is paid by “the blood of those who fight for freedom and sovereignty” in Ukraine.