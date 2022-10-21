At least half of Ukraine’s thermal power capacity hit by Russian attacks

Russia has hit at least half of Ukraine’s thermal generation capacity and caused billions of dollars of damage in the attacks taking place since October 10, yet not all stricken power units have stopped working completely, Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko informed.

In an interview, Halushchenko said that 30-40 percent of the overall national power infrastructure had been hit in attacks that he described as being intended to destroy Ukraine’s energy system. The minister promisingly clarified that the goal had not been achieved.

“It’s quite a lot of capacity. I can tell you that it’s at least half of the thermal generation capacity, or even more. This week, they targeted a number of thermal generation plants,” he answered when asked about the scale of the damage, adding that Ukraine had lost 4000MW in generating capacity as a result of those attacks.

Russia stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine last week using missiles and drones to target Kyiv, a number of other major cities and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We see that they targeted a number of new facilities, but also they shelled facilities which had been already shelled before to destroy them absolutely,” Halushchenko said.

He pointed out that electricity imports could be one of the options Ukraine could now pursue to get through this crisis, and that some traders have already started negotiations with suppliers.