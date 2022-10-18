Eastern Express 18.10

The 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has commenced and will last until October 22. Observers are expecting Xi Jinping’s power to be strengthened and formalised as he reaches a third five-year term as General Secretary of the CCP. What topics are likely to top the agenda for the Beijing power structure?

The Chinese authorities are primarily facing a challenging economic situation, compounded by the constant lockdowns being imposed under the zero-COVID policy. Real estate sales are declining, hurting Chinese real estate developers and their profits, despite subsidies applied by authorities and the central bank’s reduction of interest rates.

Individual provinces, whose revenues have fallen, are having trouble balancing their budgets and are expected to increase investment, especially in infrastructure, at the behest of the central government. China’s small and medium-sized companies, on the other hand, are expected to benefit from tax exemptions amounting to almost USD 400 bn by the end of 2022.

The prospects for economic growth are likewise negatively affected by rising commodity prices in world markets. PRC authorities are trying to source coal, gas, and oil, taking advantage of Russia’s favourable offer, as a barrel of Urals crude sells at about USD 30 cheaper than Brent. China is reopening previously closed coal mines and power plants, nevertheless, which could jeopardise the achievement of its previously assumed emission limits.

The PRC’s foreign policy environment has also become more complicated in the past year. The activities of the Quad initiative, the formation of AUKUS, and increased US political and economic co-operation with Taiwan all confirm that the US’s position has strengthened in its rivalry with China. PRC authorities maintain a confrontational stance toward Taipei but avoid excessive escalation, not least because of its reliance on economic co-operation with the US.

China has also seen little success in its policies toward the EU, failing to pull it away from co-operating with the US. In fact, the confrontational rhetoric of Chinese diplomacy as well as disinformation in the context of the coronavirus pandemic have had the opposite effect, serving to reinforce the EU’s stance on Chinese unfair trade practices or China’s failure to respect human rights. China’s political support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also strengthened the EU’s co-operation with the US.

Both the condition of the economy and China’s international standing are hampering the plans declared by the party leadership at the previous 2017 Congress. This is the first time in at least a dozen years that a CCP congress will be held under such weighty circumstances for the Chinese Communist party.

Eastern Express’ guest

To shed more light on the issue, TVP World invited Marcin Przychodniak, China analyst from the Polish Institute of International Affairs.