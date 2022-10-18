Polish PM suggests additional fees for bulk apartment buyers

Morawiecki complained that such purchases "raise the prices of flats for ordinary Poles, for Polish families, who want to buy a flat."

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The government may levy additional fees on investment funds that bulk-buy apartments, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

The prime minister made the comment on Tuesday after news website wyborcza.pl reported that Heimstaden Bostad, a Swedish residential real estate fund, had purchased all 400 flats in a new-build housing project in Warsaw.

“Works are being carried out by the Development and Technology Ministry and Minister (Waldemar) Buda and they concern potential additional fees in the case of bulk flat purchases by funds,” Morawiecki told a press conference.

Morawiecki complained that such purchases “raise the prices of flats for ordinary Poles, for Polish families, who want to buy a flat.”

According to wyborcza.pl, analysts predict a growth in bulk-buy transactions in Poland as ordinary customers often cannot afford a mortgage due to rising interest rates.