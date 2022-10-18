Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over suicide drones

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

On Monday alone Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine, striking energy infrastructure and killing four people in the capital of Kyiv.





Photographic evidence shows that the drones used in the recent attack are Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones (Russian designation: Geran-2).





Though Tehran denies supplying the drones, Minister Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” with European powers in doubt.





“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Kuleba said at a news conference. “I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”





Polish contribution

The Ukrainian air defences have been fairly successful in shooting down most of the drones, although their use in combat relies on them being used in large numbers. A single drone that successfully makes it past Ukrainian defences can cause serious damage to the infrastructure and inflict civilian casualties.





The previous week, Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Commander-in-Chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, thanked Poland for its contribution in defending Ukrainian skies against the drones.





“Throughout 48 hours crews of the air defence missile battalion shut down 9 of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs,” Gen. Zaluzhnyi wrote in a Facebook post. “This is the result of the high-quality training of our air defence guys which was provided by Polish brothers in arms. Poland gave these systems using which with Soviet missiles Ukrainians shut down Iranian drones launched by Russians. […] Thanks to the Polish brothers!”





Israel’s red line

Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and co-operation in the sector.





“Today, Ukraine will send an official note to the government of Israel with a request to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems and to start high-quality cooperation on obtaining appropriate technologies for Ukraine,” said Kuleba.





“Iran is a red line for Israel, and after Iran has directly, in fact, become complicit in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, I think anyone in Israel who still has any hesitation about whether or not to help Ukraine, [they] must dispel these hesitations,” added the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba.





There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba’s remarks, and earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel’s decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry. And there is no change to that position.”





Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, but citing concern for continued co-operation with Moscow over next-door Syria, it has stopped short of providing military support.





However Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai, recently called for Israel to provide military aid to Ukraine, stressing that “There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict.”





Shai’s remark prompted an angry reaction from former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who warned on Monday that Israel providing arms to Kyiv would be a “very reckless move” and would “destroy government relations between our countries.”





Iranian ‘Schrödinger’s’ arms deals

Meanwhile, according to information Reuters garnered from two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats, Tehran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones. According to a senior official from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council, the deal was agreed upon on October 6 when Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the delivery of the weapons.





“The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family,” said one of the Iranian diplomats, who was briefed about the trip.





Iran’s weapons deal with Russia will definitely do little to improve Tehran’s relations with the West, and may result in more sanctions heaped on the Islamic Republic for what Ukraine’s allies will see as support for Russian aggression.





“Where they are being used is not the seller’s issue. We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means,” said the Iranian diplomat, at the same time, reiterating that Iran has not provided Shahed drones to Russia in spite of the large body of evidence.