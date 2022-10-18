PM does not believe EU will cut off funds to Poland

"I do not think that money from the EU, the agricultural funds, cohesion funds and innovation funds are at risk," Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he does not believe the EU will withhold billions of euros from the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 for Poland over rule-of-law concerns.

“I do not think that money from the EU, the agricultural funds, cohesion funds and innovation funds are at risk,” Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“In the next few months, the first advanced payments will most likely be released,” he added.

On Monday, Rzeczpospolita, a major Polish newspaper, wrote that the rule-of-law dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system that led to Brussels blocking access to a post-pandemic recovery fund for Poland, could also affect EU funds from 2021-27 budget.

Reports that the judicial dispute could block all of Poland’s EU funding also appeared in the Financial Times, which quoted anonymous EU officials as saying that most of the 2021-27 funding for Poland was “inaccessible.”