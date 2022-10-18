LIVE: 237th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelenskyy urged his troops to take more prisoners,

saying this would make it easier to secure the release of

soldiers being held by Russia.

15:18 CEST

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

14:37 CEST

Death toll rises to 14 after Russian military aircraft crashed into an apartment block in the Russian city of Yeysk, according to news agency reports.

14:24 CEST

As Russian troops have been suffering from battlefield defeats since August, they have intensified long-range strikes on energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine.https://t.co/jqXuUqYbMQ

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 18, 2022

13:53 CEST

One Su-25 attack aircraft, six Iranian drones and five missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in a day. pic.twitter.com/kqkTuDtWCX

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022

13:40 CEST

‼️ The #Estonian Parliament recognized the #Russian regime as terrorist.

A message about this was published on the official website of the Riigikogu. 88 deputies voted in favor, there were no abstentions or votes against. pic.twitter.com/CcPQfrUR3n

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022

13:18 CEST

Ukrainian troops celebrate after finding a large amount of 122 mm mortar ammunition found at an abandoned Russian position.

Via @markito0171 pic.twitter.com/HgmmqMYqRI

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2022

13:08 CEST

⚡️���� RF struck again massively on #Ukrainian Energy System on 17 Oct⚡️

��#Rybar analysed open sources data, eyewitness´ reports and info from closed sources.

In a number of cases, the effects of the shelling are not so clear and objective monitoring data is lacking.

1/3…�� pic.twitter.com/LIEBQMXDCz

— �������� SITREP ⚔ ���� – Rybar & Others in EN �� (@DeuNachrichten) October 18, 2022

12:36 CEST

11:41 CEST

The Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow declared it had annexed recently, now fall under the protection of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. They are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and will be afforded the same degree of protection, he added- news agency report.

11:34 CEST

Two people were killed in a Russian missile strike on an energy supply facility in Kyiv, an official said. Another person was also reportedly wounded in the attack- news agency report.

11:05 CEST

Newly mobilized Russian forces “join an army already degraded in quality and capability,” writes @MassDara. “That does not bode well for Russia’s plans on the battlefield.” https://t.co/ocWRHLEoZX

— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 17, 2022

10:40 CEST

Ukraine President says 30% of power stations have been destroyed since 10 October, causing blackouts across the country, according to news agency reports.

10:32 CEST

The main version of the plane crash in #Yeysk the investigation considers a technical malfunction. pic.twitter.com/PE6o9iRgl4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022

10:11 CEST

“The Belgians have shielded trade in Russian diamonds. The Greeks ship Russian oil unimpeded. France and several other nations still import Russian uranium for nuclear power generation.”@MatinaStevis reports on continued EU-Russia trade https://t.co/wC1BMn0APL

— Valerie Hopkins (@VALERIEinNYT) October 18, 2022

09:50 CEST

⚡️ Russia’s attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causes power, water outages.

Some districts of Dnipro, as well as the towns of Synelnykove and Vasylkivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, have been left without electricity after Russia hit an energy infrastructure facility twice on Oct. 18.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 18, 2022

09:47 CEST

#Swedish journalists of the newspaper “Expressen” published pictures of the damaged #NordStream pipeline.#German investigators have not yet been able to identify those involved in the gas pipeline accident, but they suggest that #Russia may be behind the sabotage. pic.twitter.com/4YXMHDR7yD

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022

08:50 CEST

#Russian losses according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dvqJEsi1RA

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022

08:28 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 October 2022

Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/v6cysXlU8a

���� #StandWithUkraine ���� pic.twitter.com/A6ZA7s5Saf

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) October 17, 2022

07:58 CEST

Look how #russia carries out a strike by Iran-made kamikaze drones this morning. Several buildings are damaged. #Rescuers are pulling civillians out of the rubble.

This is ���� another terrorist attack on the capital.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/TKOiu9hr1w

— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) October 17, 2022

07:57 CEST

Russia’s Yeysk.

A military aircraft just crashed into a huge residential block. pic.twitter.com/s9WXMyFEIv

— Illia Ponomarenko ���� (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2022

07:27 CEST

In #Russia, it will become legal to mobilize citizens with unexpunged or unexpunged convictions for serious crimes, if the State #Duma approves amendments to the law “On #Mobilization”.

��Deutsche Welle pic.twitter.com/5CxgFYtEbk

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022