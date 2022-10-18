Now you can be a real king of the castle as ‘beautifully preserved’ Teutonic Knights castle goes on the market for 8 million zł

Set in the village of Barciany, the 14th century castle costs the same as eight small apartments in Warsaw and according to the estate agent the price is negotiable.

A beautifully preserved crusader castle in Mazury is being offered for sale with a price tag of PLN 8 million.

The equivalent of just eight small apartments in the centre of Warsaw, according to the estate agent the price is negotiable.

With a total area of 12,835 square metres, the cost per metre is also attractive at just over PLN 600.

The Medieval Teutonic Castle in Barciany, a large Masurian village located 18 km north of Kętrzyn and eight km south of the border with the Kaliningrad region, was listed for sale on Propertystock.pl eight days ago.

The building was built in the 14th century and served as a base for the Teutonic Knights to plunder Lithuania.

Barciany is in the Kętrzyn poviat, an area of outstanding beauty in the Great Masurian Lakes region.

According to the listing: "The medieval Teutonic Castle is a perfect example of the military architecture of the Teutonic Order – one of the best-preserved conventual castles (ie a building erected as the seat of the territorial authority and the knights constituting its crew)."

The estate agents add that the castle is “an ideal place for a hotel, a venue for conferences and cultural events, as well as a place for sports and recreation.

“The castle is located in one of the most beautiful regions of Poland – Masuria, in the vicinity of many tourist attractions and towns belonging to the top Masurian locations.”

It also has its own lake that reaches the centre of the village.

The castle was probably built on the site of an existing Prussian castle, which was captured by the Teutonic Order.

Building work is thought to have begun around 1380 and lasted until the beginning of the 15th century.

By 1400 the walls were built on a rectangular plan measuring 55x58m as well as an east wing with an entrance gate.

Later a three-storey north wing was added. At the beginning of the 15th century, a low round tower was added in the northeastern corner.

The castle was the headquarters of the prosecutor until the end of the Teutonic state in 1525.

After the secularization of the Order, the castle was a local administration headquarters. During this period, a granary was built by the western wall.

In the years 1842-1945, the castle was in private hands. After World War II, it was used as a state farm. In the east wing, there were apartments for employees, and on the ground floor, there was a canteen.

The Teutonic Knights are an order of knights from Jerusalem, founded during the Crusades, and brought to Poland by Konrad of Mazovia in 1226 when he asked for their help in dealing with Prussians in the north.

Since 2000, the property has been in private hands.

They occupied the land of Prussia and built their fortress in Malbork.

There are several dozen Teutonic castles all over Poland.