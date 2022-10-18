Polish and Czech police take down drug trafficking ring

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish and Czech police officers have broken up an international gang smuggling drugs within the EU, the Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) reported on Tuesday.

The investigation run by CBSP in cooperation with the Czech and Spanish law enforcement agencies since last year, culminated in 22 arrests, including 14 in Poland. The police seized one tonne of marijuana and a kilogram of mephedrone, and shut down a cannabis plantation.

“The collected evidence shows that the members of the group were involved in the purchase, supply, trade and export of significant amounts of narcotics and psychotropic substances in several European Union countries,” CBSP spokeswoman Iwona Jurkiewicz said.