Ruling parties hold narrow lead in polls

The United Right holds a slight lead over the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition bloc, indicates a new poll.

According to a recent IBRiS poll, the United Right, which consists mainly of Law and Justice (PiS) and its junior coalition party, Solidary Poland, received 32.7 percent support (up 1.1 percentage points on the last poll), only 5.3 percent more than KO which garnered 27.4 percent of the votes (up 1.3 pps).

Also finding itself on the podium was the centre-right party Poland 2050 with 11.3 percent backing, while The Left placed fourth with 8.4 percent support.

The survey also reported that an equal number of those polled (5.6 percent) were in favour of the PSL – Polish Coalition and Confederation.

The declared turnout for a general election would be 55.8 percent.

The IBRiS poll was conducted on a random sample of 1,100 Poles from October 11 to 13.