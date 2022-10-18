Airbus plans new investments in Poland

Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/PAP/EPA

Airbus Helicopters is planning to open a test centre in central Poland and to develop its own helicopter design, the company’s deputy CEO has announced.

“There will soon be two Airbus Helicopters facilities in Poland. In addition to the design office in Lodz, a test centre for mechanical elements is being built in Strykow,” Tomasz Krysinski, vice president of innovation, research and development for Airbus Helicopters, said on Tuesday.

“We want to develop our own design for a manned helicopter… as it is important for the Lodz office to create its own designs and then test them, and not copy existing ones,” he added.

The Airbus Helicopters engineering design office in Lodz takes part in the design of high-speed hybrid helicopters combining the features of traditional helicopters and airplanes, such as RACER (Rapid And Cost-Effective Rotorcraft) and hybrid propulsion for helicopters, as well as in the development of zero-emission rotorcraft and power transmission systems. The Polish office has also contributed to the design of the new H160 medium helicopter.

Airbus Helicopters is part of the Airbus group, a manufacturer of airplanes, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and a provider of aviation-related services. The Airbus group has been present in Poland since 2001, when the PZL Warszawa-Okecie aircraft factory was bought by Airbus Defence and Space.

The company employs nearly 1,000 people in Poland at plants in Warsaw (PZL Okecie), Mielec (training centre) and Lodz (Airbus Helicopters design office and cooperates with over 30 domestic suppliers.

Airbus activity in Poland includes the production of aviation structures for C295 and A330 airplanes and electrical harnesses for C295, A320 and A330.