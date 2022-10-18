EU threatens to withhold EUR 75 billion from Poland over courts

The European Union will not pay out the vast majority of EUR 75 billion worth of development funds earmarked for Poland through 2027 unless Warsaw fixes the country’s courts, a spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Monday.

Citing a flawed judiciary, the Brussels-based European Commission has already frozen some EUR 35 billion assigned to Poland from a shared economic EU stimulus plan aimed at helping economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Commission has warned that nearly all of Poland’s so-called cohesion funds, from the bloc’s 2021-27 shared budget, are also at stake given that Warsaw is not meeting democratic standards on judicial independence.

“Because of non-compliance, the Commission cannot reimburse payment claims,” said spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker, adding the only exception was for a tiny fraction of the money linked to technical assistance in setting up development projects, rather than actually implementing them.

Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro – the minister instrumental in the Polish government’s judicial changes said any such moves by Brussels would be “clearly illegal”.

His colleague in charge of managing EU funds, Development Minister Grzegorz Puda, said talks with Brussels on preparing detailed spending plans were going well at a technical level.

He added the Polish parliamentary opposition was trying to discourage Poles from backing the incumbent government of Law and Justice (PiS) by exaggerating the risks of losing vast amounts of EU money.

Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban commented on Twitter about the recent development: “While the European economy is on the brink of recession, the @EU_Commission is busy blackmailing a member state. Such a shame.”

The Law and Justice party have made the reform and decommunisation of the country’s legal system a priority since coming to power in 2015, pointing out that it was highly nepotistic and subsequently corrupt.

The Polish government and in particular Justice Minister Ziobro has been attempting to reform the same system with the judges, a policy that the EU perceives as a breach of the rule of law.