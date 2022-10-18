Iranian regime is terroristic: Ukrainian activist for TVP World

Iranian regime is in fact terroristic, Victoria Pogrebniak, Euromaidan Warsaw member and organiser of the Monday protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Warsaw, told TVP World.

She referred to the fact that Tehran has been supporting Russia with deadly kamikaze drones used to spread damage and demoralisation in Ukrainian cities, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure.

“If you support terrorism, you are a terrorist,” she said, adding that approximately 500 people took part in the protest organised by her.

Asked whether she truly believes that such demonstrations could change Iran’s stance on the ongoing war in the east, she replied that every little step matters.

