Business Arena 17.10

After WWII, Germany was ordered to pay reparations to allied countries, and the Soviet Union, which held unofficial control over Poland, was supposed to make sure the county received adequate recompense. However, in 1953, communist party leader Bolesław Bierut, pressured by the communists, waived the reparations.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and experts on the matter claimed that this decision is not binding because it wasn’t taken by the Council of State or the Sejm, as required by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Poland.

Furthermore, according to Polish officials, no such document addressed to the German Democratic Republic was found, and additionally the decision to halt reparations was made to the GDR which was incorporated into the Federal Republic of Germany and as the FRG existed in 1953, and still exists today, it is the intended recipient of the Polish claim.

Further attempts were made by the Polish government to receive compensation for damages caused in the document submitted to the United Nations in 1969. In 2004, the Polish Sejm passed a resolution on Poland’s rights to German war reparations backed by all but one MP present at the vote.

Poland’s foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for WWII, in early October, which stated that both parties should take immediate steps to permanently settle the issue.

A survey conducted by the Centre for Public Opinion Research claimed that as many as 57 percent of respondents think that Poland should receive reparations from Germany, while 10 percent have no opinion on the matter, and the remaining 33 are against such a move.

The German aggression against Poland during the war brought destruction to half of almost every medium-sized and large city. Over 50 percent of railway, road, sea and air transport infrastructure along with multiple cultural, industrial and medical buildings were destroyed in the Polish capital alone.