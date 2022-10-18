237th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelenskyy urged his troops to take more prisoners,

saying this would make it easier to secure the release of

soldiers being held by Russia.

07:27 CEST

In #Russia, it will become legal to mobilize citizens with unexpunged or unexpunged convictions for serious crimes, if the State #Duma approves amendments to the law "On #Mobilization".

📰Deutsche Welle pic.twitter.com/5CxgFYtEbk

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2022