Germans think accepting moral responsibility for WW2 equals a free pass: historian

TVP World’s guest was Wojciech Kozłowski, PhD, Deputy Director of the Pilecki Institute, invited to discuss Poland’s claim on wartime reparations from Germany.

Asked about the massive sum (USD 1.3 trillion) that Poland claims from Germany in terms of reparations for World War Two losses, Mr Kozłowski said that while he was not a part of the team that did the maths, the figure sounds like it is grounded in reality, considering the scale of the destruction and loss of life during the conflict, which he calls “staggering”.

As he said, Berlin’s statement that they consider the matter of reparations closed is a matter of the government’s policy, not of how it relates to international law, which considers crimes against humanity, including war crimes and genocide, as having no statute of limitations.

Other issues discussed by Mr Kozłowski included: why is Berlin ready to pay reparations for genocide in former African colonies it lost over a century ago, but not to Poland; what is the opinion of Herr Schmidt on the street regarding the matter; and what is the Poles’ attitude once they realise the scale of the lost potential caused by the German aggression?