Pulse of Culture 17.10

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Katarzyna Sanocka zoomed in on the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition in Poznań and its second stage – one offering many surprises.

Hana Chang from the US, Jane Cho from South Korea, Meruert Karmenova from Kazakhstan, Hina Maeda from Japan, Qingzhu Weng from China, and Dayoon You from South Korea are the six competitors who will put their skills to a test in the final round of the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition. In the finale, the young artists will obligatorily perform one of the violin concertos of the competition’s patron and a concert by one of the four following composers: Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák or Mendelssohn.

The final round will be available live on TVP, Polish Radio and online.

This episode also featured the commemoration of Fryderyk Chopin on the 173rd anniversary of his death. Chopin is considered one of the most important piano composers of all time. He wrote his first polonaise at the age of seven. Fryderyk Chopin spent a part of his life in France where he died of tuberculosis. His heart, however, returned to the Polish capital.

Other events covered in this episode include naming Edward Pasewicz the Central-European Literature Prize Winner, an exhibition of still life in the Louvre, Paris, the Booker Prize winner announcement, and Kherson Philharmonics conductor Yuri Karpatenko’s death at the hands of Russian invaders for refusing to cooperate.