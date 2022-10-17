Russian military jet crashes into residential building in southern Russia

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, on Monday, Russian news agencies reported, citing witnesses and the Ministry of Defence.

Footage published on social media showed a large fireball erupting from a multi-storey apartment building. Agencies said the pilots had ejected themselves, now officials are trying to establish information about casualties on the ground.

⚡️In #Russian Yeysk, the plane crashed on residential buildings.

Russian military correspondents write that the Su-34 of the 277th regiment fell. On the video – explosions of ammunition.����#StandWithUkraine️ #Yeysk #Ейск #Russia #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussiaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PHgKLKD3Dl

— Arthur ������ (@AArturUA) October 17, 2022

“Military investigators are establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident,” announced a criminal investigative committee.

According to the Kremlin-controlled RIA news agency, the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, Russia’s ultra-modern supersonic medium-range fighter bomber. The jet reportedly crashed while on a training flight. State-controlled TASS says the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Interfax quoted the local emergency services who said that five floors of the apartment building were on fire, that the upper floors had collapsed and that about 45 apartments were damaged.

According to Russian Emergency Ministry, at least three individuals have died, while the number of injured in Yeysk has increased to 19, four in serious condition.

Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov which separates southeastern Ukraine from southern Russia.