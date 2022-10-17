Poland seeks to harmonise sanctions on Belarus and Russia

"The Polish stance, but not only Polish, is that sanctions imposed on Belarus should be synchronised with those imposed on Russia," Rau told reporters after the meeting.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Sanctions against Belarus should be aligned with those imposed on Russia as Minsk is in fact a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Polish foreign minister has said.

Zbigniew Rau voiced the proposal at the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

“The Polish stance, but not only Polish, is that sanctions imposed on Belarus should be synchronised with those imposed on Russia,” Rau told reporters after the meeting. “This is because from what we can see and from the position that Belarus has taken, it is in fact a side in this conflict, so it’s hard to imagine a situation where sanctions are targeted only against Russia.”

Other foreign ministers put forward suggestions of yet another, already ninth package of sanctions against Moscow, the Polish minister said.

Poland also suggested making the sanctions more watertight and including dual-use chemicals and electronics on the sanctioned product lists, according to Rau.