New UK finance minister Hunt takes Truss’s economic plan “full astern”

To stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence, the UK’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt overrode Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan, scaled back her leaping energy subsidy and navigated the fiscal policy full astern on Monday in the largest move of its kind in British history

Tasked with halting a bond market rout triggered by the government’s announcement on September 23 of huge unfunded tax cuts, Jeremy Hunt has now effectively turned around all the policies that helped Ms Truss become Conservative Party leader and premier only just six weeks ago.

Her spokesman denied Mr Hunt was running the country after his new strategy of cutting spending sent the pound soaring against the dollar and helped government bond prices start to recover from a three-week pounding.

“A central responsibility for any government is to do what is necessary for economic stability,” Mr Hunt said in a televised statement, adding that he would “reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the Growth Plan three weeks ago.”

The former foreign and health minister was appointed on Friday after PM Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, her close ally.

Under the new policy, most of Truss’s GBP 45 billion of unfunded tax cuts will go and a two-year energy support scheme for households and businesses – expected to cost well over GBP 100 billion – will now be cut short in April.

A review after that will set out a targeted scheme that will “cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned”.

As put by Mr Hunt, stopping the planned tax cuts would add GBP 32 bn to the budget every year. The pound GBP=D3 soared by as much as 1.5 percent to USD 1.1338 at 2.33 pm.

Economists said the measures would not plug the gap in public finances or undo the damage done by the government’s radical policy, but are a move in the right direction.

The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.

We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022

Staying afloat

Britain’s latest crisis started on September 23, when newly appointed Truss and her then-finance minister Kwarteng unveiled GBP 45 bn of unfunded tax cuts to snap the economy out of years of stagnation.

They argued that a huge increase in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic had set Britain’s tax take on course to reach its highest level since the 1950s.

But the response from bond investors who would fund the tax cuts was vehemently negative and borrowing costs surged. Lenders pulled back their mortgage offers and the Bank of England eventually had to step in to stop pension funds from going under.

After scrapping one of the tax cuts, Mr Truss laid off Mr Kwarteng on Friday, saying she accepted her plans had gone “further and faster” than investors were expecting.

Minister Hunt then had the weekend to scrap the rest and start reviewing spending to appease the markets and prevent borrowing costs from rising further. Adding to the pressure, the BoE stuck to its plan to end emergency support on Friday.

Gilts rallied on Monday but the damage endures, with the yield on the 10-year bond GB10YT=RR still some 46 basis points above its closing level on September 22. While yields for comparable German and US bonds have increased over the same period, the hit to British debt remains especially severe.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said Britain was again embarked on a “tax raising economic agenda,” with typical households set to lose around GBP 1,000 of income.

Asked at a daily briefing how the prime minister could retain any credibility after forsaking the policy that secured her election by party members, Truss’s spokesman said she was listening to the public, her colleagues and to the markets.

“She is making the necessary difficult decisions to change our approach so we can provide economic stability and maintain that stability of leadership which is important as well,” he said.

Truss’s volte-face has angered Conservative lawmakers who backed her and encouraged those who opposed her to try to find a way of removing her from power. Some have already said she must go and the opposition Labour Party has called for an election.

The fourth British prime minister in six years, Truss was only formally appointed to the role on September 6.

Charles Walker, a Conservative lawmaker who is due to stand down at the next election, expected in 2024, said Truss would be told if the party loses faith in her. He said the party now needed to get its act together.

“I can see why people are thoroughly hacked off,” he told BBC Radio. “I’m hacked off and I’m part of the performance.”

Mr Hunt will now deliver a fuller medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on October 31, alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury said.