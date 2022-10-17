Eastern Express 17.10

Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, an intergovernmental organisation bringing together post-Soviet states, met in Kazakhstan recently. Despite trying to uphold appearances that all is well, the meeting revealed some serious cracks in Putin’s megalomaniacal delusions.

“We have always respected the interests of our main strategic partner […] We want respect, too.” A surprising utterance from the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, spoke when he addressed Putin and his policies toward post-Soviet countries in Central Asia during the recent CIS summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 14. The Tajik President challenged the Kremlin autocrat further by saying that “not enough attention was paid to the small republics, the small nations”.

Putin seemed somewhat baffled by the remark. Should we find his puzzled reaction surprising?

Not when we take into consideration that the alliance between former Soviet republics is not as strong as it once was. Russia’s “three-day-long special military operation” in Ukraine started 236 days ago is increasingly being seen as a defeat in the making. Russia’s colonial policy toward post-Soviet countries which the Kremlin considers to be its sphere of influence simply is not holding. And the situation is no better within the borders of the world’s largest nation.

We all can observe the spectacular blunder of Russia’s call to mobilisation which has resulted in unrest in Dagestan as well as endless queues at border crossings between Russia and its neighbours. No surprise that more and more people around the world find themselves asking the question: will Russia collapse?

Eastern Express’ guest

To shed more light on the issue, TVP World invited Bruce Pannier, a former correspondent of Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty.