Beefing up Russia with drones exposes Iran to EU sanctions

Iran has been providing Russia with the drones being used to carry out attacks on Ukrainian targets, including civilian ones, which has prompted several European Union foreign ministers on Monday to call for sanctions on Tehran, while the bloc had already agreed on a separate set of asset freezes and travel bans over Tehran’s crackdown on protests.

Iran: Prison fire kills eight, injures dozens as protesters press on

The fire at Iran’s Evin prison that broke out late on Saturday consumed eight lives and injured dozens more, according to data provided by state…

see more

Kyiv has identified Iran as being responsible for the “murders of Ukrainians” in recent weeks of the Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

The accusation of supplying the drones is being rejected by Iran while the Kremlin is providing no comment.

In this context, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said there is consensus among EU countries that there need to be sanctions on Iran if the investigation brings forth proof of Iran providing drones to Russia.

With an air of imminent urgency, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Reuters that new sanctions against Iran “should be worked out immediately”. He went on to say that Kyiv’s reports on the Iranian origin of the drones should be taken seriously, with sanctions sending the deterrent message to Tehran that “this has consequences.”

New sanctions related to Iranian provisions of drones are necessary according to France and Germany, both of which had been parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran is seeking to revive. Paris and Berlin believe that the drone transfers should be seen as a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

Sanctioning Iran over the matter is potentially achievable, according to two diplomats involved in preparing talks among the ministers. Still, no detailed decisions are as yet expected on Monday.

Labelling the Iranian drone attacks in the heart of Kyiv “an atrocity”, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod urged for a response as he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The EU shall look for hard evidence on Iran’s role, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Travel ban and asset freeze list extended

The quelling of public dissent and protests in the name of more freedom in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, at a police station after she had refused to cover her head as required by Iranian law, urged EU foreign ministers to add 11 Iranians and furthermore four institutions, including Iran’s morality police chief, to a travel ban and asset freeze list.

Unanimous decision today to take action against those in #Iran responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini and violent repression of peaceful protests.

The EU will always act against serious human rights violations.#FAC https://t.co/V9YgWvh37y

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 17, 2022

Tehran’s portrayal of the developments is that it is responding to subversive actions by domestic and foreign enemies of the government in Tehran.

But additional EU sanctions on Iran would not stop with simply blacklisting even more individuals, if Tehran’s involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine is verified, as Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn put it.