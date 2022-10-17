September core inflation rate hits 10.7 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 10.7 percent year on year in September 2022, up from 9.9 percent in August, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 17.8 percent year on year in September, up from 16.7 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 13.6 percent year on year in September, against a 12.6-percent level a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 12.9 percent year on year in September, up from 12.3 percent in August.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 17.2 percent year on year and by 1.6 percent month on month in September 2022.