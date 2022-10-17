‘Bridge USA’ is to bring Polish teachers over to Illinois under fresh agreement

Joanne Clyde, Director of the Multilingual Department of the Illinois State Board of Education and Principal Consultant of the Illinois State Board of Education Lydia Kvinta featured on TVP World talking about the ins and outs of the “Bridge USA” visiting international teacher programme, which has been recently signed between Poland’s Education and Science Ministry and the Illinois State Board of Education.

“The US government state department has a programme called ‘Bridge USA’. This is an exchange programme for teachers, students, and all sorts of individuals to come to the US temporarily for cultural exchange,” Director Clyde said. “Illinois State Board of Education is a J1 Visa sponsor on the Bridge USA programme. We have been bringing teachers from other countries to Illinois for over 25 years and we are very excited to sign this agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science of Poland to bring Polish teachers to Illinois for the first time.”

“This programme has a tremendous impact on our students,” Ms Clyde stressed. “We are thrilled because we have a large number of Polish-speaking individuals and people who claim to have a Polish background in Illinois.”

The three-year programme gives teachers the opportunity to come to the US together with their spouses and children. “They come to Illinois and teach in Illinois schools. They are paid like Illinois teachers. They sign the same teaching contract as Illinois teachers. They work in Illinois schools teaching whatever subject they are licensed to teach in Poland,” Ms Clyde said.

Polish diaspora roots run deep in the US soil

The story of the Polish diaspora in the US happens to be even older than the country itself. One of the earliest accounts of a Pole working in the US is that of Karol Kurcjusz – a teacher working in “the New World”.

Yet perhaps the best-known story of Polish settlers is linked to a small town of Panna Maria” in Texas.

“In 1848, a group of Poles from Upper Silesia came to Panna Maria,” Lydia Kvinta told TVP World. “This is the oldest Polish-American group settlement in the United States. They were brought by a Roman Catholic priest Leopold Moczygęba. They ended up in Texas and many people then had a Thanksgiving Dinner to thank the Lord for the safe passage through the Atlantic Ocean.”

Ms Kvinta went on to recount the unusual way the dinner unfolded. “So it was a huge table with lots of food. It was underneath an old oak tree. Everyone was there and a huge rattlesnake jumped on the table. That was the history of the first Thanksgiving dinner in Texas.”

She went on to explain a belief of hers that descendants of those settlers happen to still be present in Panna Maria – a town where the Polish culture and language are in fact being preserved.

Ms Kvinta said that the next wave of Polish migrants arrived later in Wisconsin at a time when Chicago, the city with the largest Polish diaspora in the US, had been but a tiny village. “There were two groups – from Kaszuby and Upper Silesia. They tried to work together but it failed because they were unable to understand each other speaking the regional dialects.”

“The Chicago ‘Polonia’, as we call it, was the next huge one… Chicago was called the largest Polish city outside of Warsaw, Poland,” Ms Kvinta said.

Have you heard that October is Polish Heritage Day in the US? To learn more, click the video above.