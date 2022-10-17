‘Pan Solo’ – beloved Star Wars character made from bread by California duo

One House Bakery Co-Owner Catherine Pervan and her daughter Hannalee Pervan baked a giant replica of “Star Wars” Han Solo dubbing it “Pan Solo.”

The beloved, baked character is on display in Benicia, California, as a submission into the city’s annual scarecrow contest.

A California bakery spent a month making a 6-foot recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, made entirely of bread. The mother-and-daughter duo behind the creation called him “Pan Solo.” https://t.co/bdm1sc1UQp pic.twitter.com/ghOwgzZmAV

The mother-daughter duo shared their track record for baking science fiction themed edibles and their process for making this year’s one.

“There’s an annual scarecrow contest in Benicia and each year we submit our scarecrow and it usually is in a science fiction vein, because we are real science fiction nerds and fangirls,” Catherine Pervan said.

“So in the past we have done ‘Game of Scones,’ and the ‘Pandolorian’, ‘Alligator Loki’. And then this year we came up with this amazing, iconic image of Han Solo trapped in carbonite. But of course, we have to put puns on it, so our puns this year are ‘Pan Solo’ trapped in Levantine, and he was trapped by evil ‘Java the Hut,’” she added.

“It is something called dead dough – a bread dough without any yeast in it,” Ms Pervan’s daughter, Hannalee, said, explaining the “material” used to sculpt Pan.

“Essentially you start building the sub structure, it is a super, super hard dough, so you can put that in the oven for like five or six hours and it’s like the base. Then you slowly start changing the concentration of sugar to water as you get farther up in the sculpture. The very top layer has the highest amount of sugar and water, so you can kind of just drape it right across, and that’s where you get your detail from,” she revealed.

So… does anyone have a bread feeling about this?