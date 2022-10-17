German national TV releases video rejecting Polish claims for WWII reparations

On September 1 the Polish government announced that Poland would be officially seeking reparations for WWII losses caused by Germany, which were calculated to stand at PLN 6.2 tn (EUR 1.32 tn). German state owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle released a video over the weekend reinforcing the German position that they believe the matter is closed.

The estimation takes into account both the destruction of Polish cities, infrastructure and industry and the lost economic potential associated with the murder of millions of Polish citizens.

A report breaking down the costs consists of three parts: the first is a description and estimate of demographic and material losses, the second contains photographic documentation of the war and the German occupation and the third is a register of crime scenes, executions, mass murders of Poles or destruction of villages.

In total six million Poles were killed during WWII and Warsaw was razed to the ground following a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.

Following Poland’s demands the German government responded by stating that the case was closed. German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock said: “The question of reparations, as you know, from the German government’s point of view, is closed.”

German’s rejection of demands

The Deutsche Welle video references the WWII allies meeting in 1945 at the Potsdam Conference, where it was decided what type of reparations Germany should pay.

The video mentions that much of German industry was redistributed amongst Britain, France, US and the Soviet Union. As Poland was part of the communist bloc, the Soviet Union was responsible for ensuring Poland got its share from Germany.

However, due to Poland’s reliance on the Soviet Union the country did not fully receive its share and furthermore has never been provided with any major compensation.

The video also notes that in 1953 the then Polish Prime Minister Bolesław Bierut signed a waiver on reparations, however the Polish government today insists that, under Soviet rule, the government of the day was not free to make that decision. The German’s counter that under international law Poland was.

The Deutsche Welle video also states that Poland had other opportunities to make claims for compensation but did not take them. It also claims the current Polish government’s demand is part of the re-election campaign programme.

The Polish perspective

However, in light of the international law, the declaration of the Polish communist authorities from August 23, 1953 has no legal effect. According to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties from 1969, the reasons for absolute nullity of a declaration are: coercion against a representative of the state, coercion against the state (a threat or use of force), and a conflict of the contract with ius cogens (compelling law). In 1953, where the rule of the Stalinist terror stood strong, there was a looming threat of the Soviet military intervention in Poland, should they not give up on reparations from Germany.

Although the Polish People’s Republic (PRL) was, according to the international law, a sovereign entity, the pressure from the Soviet Union took a form that was openly contrary to the applicable international law on numerous occasions, violating the sovereignty of the Polish state. Some notable scholars believe that this was the reason for the declaration of August 23, 1953 having no capability to produce legal effects, thus it should be declared null and void.

What is more, this unilateral act violated the Constitution from 1952 with regard to the dispute concerning powers. On top of that, the declaration concerned only the communist German Democratic Republic.

Currently, both sides of the political divide in Poland strongly support the country’s current call for reparations. Donald Tusk, leader of the opposition, in the wake of the government’s demand for reparations stated: “You [PiS] want money from the Germans for World War II – we will help you, there is no dispute here in Poland…. As for who is to blame, who should pay whom, the Poles have a common position and no one will and should divide us on this issue.”

The strength of the Polish position has found much support, not only politically and not only from within Poland.

Political scientist and Warsaw University Professor Rafał Chwedoruk had made the point: “If someone thinks that law shapes politics and not politics the law, then the example of reparations shows that it is otherwise,” he said.

German historian and physician Dr Karl Heinz Roth, who has been working on the subject since the 1980s, told the Polish Press Agency. “Poland and the Polish people suffered particularly heavily as a result of the German occupation. The subsequent reparation claims are not time-barred,” the German historian stressed. Dr Roth describes the lack of reparations for crimes and destruction as “hypocritical behaviour”.

Polish-born British MP, Daniel Kawczyński of the Conservative party has expressed his support for Poland’s case: “I will do everything to ensure that the UK government supports Poland’s request to obtain war reparations from Germany.”

Kawczyński recalled that Britain and the United States had participated in the Big Three conference in Yalta, Crimea, and were signatories to the pacts that decided the post-war fate of the world. “I hope that our countries will understand if Poland makes such a demand. As a British MP, for my part, I will certainly do everything to ensure that my government, the UK government, understands and supports this step,” he emphasised.

The question of reparations has indeed been a live one in Polish discourse and does not appear to be as legalistic as the German side makes out.