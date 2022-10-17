Poland never resigned from demanding WWII reparations: ruling party MP

Due to certain decisions made in the communist era, the country has not received much in the way of reparations and the current government said this has to change.

In early October, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a diplomatic note on reparations, which then was handed over to German diplomacy representatives.

Earlier, on September 1, a report was presented on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation during World War II. They were estimated at approximately PLN 6.2 trillion (EUR 1.32 tn).

The German side claims that Poland renounced war damages in 1953.

Today, to discuss the matter, we were joined by Arkadiusz Mularczyk – MP from the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition and coordinator of the work on the report on Poland’s wartime losses caused by Germany.

According to him, contrary to what the German side is claiming, Poland had never given up its claims for the compensation from Berlin.

The so-called resolution of Bolesław Bierut’s government of 23 August 1953, which is cited as evidence that Poland renounced its rights to war reparations, was not legally binding both due to legal issues and the fact that Poland was under Soviet occupation at that time.

“This is bad for the image of the German government that it raises the topic of ‘1953 resignation’,” he said, pointing out that “no-one has seen this non-existing act” as “there was no official government statement” on the matter.

Watch the full interview above.