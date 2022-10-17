Swedish parliament confirms Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as new prime minister

Sweden’s parliament confirmed Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Monday as head of a three-party minority coalition with support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

The former Minister for Social Security of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has described social mobility as one of his core concerns in politics. In his first leadership speech, Kristersson stated that Sweden should become “a country for hopefuls” and that the Moderates should be “a party for hopefuls.”

On the matter of asylum, Kristersson states that he supports the integration of refugees into Swedish society but argues for compulsory cultural assimilation and learning of the Swedish language, and that refugees be put to work and pay tax.

The Moderate, Christian Democrat and Liberal party coalition plans to cut taxes, cap benefits, tighten immigration rules and give police more powers as part of a policy deal with the Sweden Democrats, which is now the biggest party on the right after September’s election.

Until 2018, no party had much affiliation with the Sweden Democrats. Their message that decades of over-generous immigration policies are behind an upsurge in shooting and gang crime has struck a chord with voters.

Successive governments have toughened immigration rules over the last decade, but the new coalition will move even further in that direction.

Asylum status will be temporary and the government plans to make it harder for new immigrants to get benefits. There will also be a review of inducements for voluntary repatriation with a particular focus on those who have not integrated.

On crime, police will be able to take tougher measures against criminal gangs and sentences for gang crimes will be longer.