Tennis: Świątek wins eighth title of 2022 with victory at San Diego Open

World No.1, Iga Świątek defeated Croatian Donna Vekić 6:3, 3:6, 6:0 in the final of the WTA 500 hard court tournament in San Diego, US, scooping USD 758,000 prize money in the process. It was the 21-year-old’s 11th career title and her eighth of a remarkable year.

It was the third time Świątek had met 26-year-old Vekić, 77th in the world rankings. She won both of their previous matches in 2020 – in the third round of the Australian Open and shortly afterwards at the Doha Open.

After an eventful beginning to the first set, the players were level at 2:2, but the Pole took the initiative from there, winning the next three games. Świątek did not look back and went to take the first set 6:3.

However, Vekić was not overawed by her opponent or the occasion. The second set followed a similar pattern up to 2:2 when the Croat took the three games on the trot and eventually won the second set 3:6.

If Świątek was feeling the pressure in the deciding set following Vekić’s strong response in the second she did not show it. The Polish player took just over 20 minutes to sweep her opponent aside, not dropping a game in the process.

It was the ninth time this year that Świątek from Raszyn, a village just south west of Warsaw, has appeared in a final. She has triumphed in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the Grand Slam French Open in Paris and the New York US Open.

“It was a fierce duel, very physically intense. A lot depended on who dictated the conditions in the individual exchanges,” the world number one said after the final.

“In the deciding set I wanted to go all the way. Knowing how well my rival can serve, I was just going to be more relaxed with my returns. Not to think too much, rely on my intuition and fight for every ball. It gave me confidence,” Świątek explained.

Świątek has the most match-wins in a single season, including WTA Tour events and Billie Jean King Cup play, since Serena Williams won 78 matches in 2013.

The world number one has had a nearly perfect year at American events, with a 24-1 win-loss record on US soil in 2022.