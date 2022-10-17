Polish courts must be reformed, says Kaczynski

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

A reform of Polish courts is “absolutely necessary,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party has said.

According to him, “what is happening in the courts today is just one gigantic scandal… and systemic inequality before the law is at work.”

“This must be changed,” Kaczynski told a public radio station.

“But in the current political conditions, in particular related to our presence in the EU, it is difficult,” he added referring to Poland’s protracted rule-of-law dispute with the EU over changes to the judicial system, which, according to Brussels, undermine its independence and threaten the key democratic principle of the constitutional separation of powers.

“You have to have a lot of determination here and you must also count on a change that relates to this war with Poland, where the courts, the rule of law, are a mere pretext, nothing more,” Kaczynski said referring to the dispute with Brussels.

About a year ago, the government laid out its proposals to change the common courts system. The changes included the replacement of the current district, regional and appellate courts with district and regional courts.

The opposition has claimed the changes are intended to ultimately end the independence of the Polish judiciary from the Justice Ministry and bring an end to the separation of powers.