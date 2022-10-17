Protester in Manchester dragged into Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up

Activists and lawmakers in the United Kingdom are demanding an investigation after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was allegedly beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate.

A pro-democracy group called Hong Kong Indigenous Defence Force had staged a protest outside the consulate in the northern city on Sunday, in opposition to the Chinese Communist Party Congress happening the same day in Beijing.

Video of the incident shows a confrontation breaking out on the sidewalk outside the consulate, with loud shouts heard as people rush towards the gated entrance. The video then appears to show one Hong Kong protester being dragged through the gate into the consulate grounds and beaten by a group of men.

Hong Kong Indigenous Defence Force alleges that Chinese consular staff were involved in the alleged beating, and that the protester was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Sun afternoon, PRC consulate, Manchester: people from consulate exited gate to tear down satirical Xi Jinping pic, then dragged protesters inside compound & roughed them up before police arrived & separated them. No arrests reported. pic.twitter.com/XIRot7Nz88

— Hong Kong Democracy Council (@hkdc_us) October 16, 2022

Video of the scuffle has been shared online by multiple UK lawmakers, who have called for an investigation into the alleged involvement of Chinese consular staff.

The video appears to show local police entering the grounds of the consulate to break up the violence. Typically, authorities of a host country are not allowed to enter foreign consular grounds unless given permission.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police stated that officers were present and responded immediately to diffuse the situation, while enquiries are ongoing at this time to comprehend the full circumstances.

Conservative Party lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith urged the UK government to demand an apology from the Chinese consulate, and to send home the Chinese consular staff involved in the incident.

The UK Government @10DowningStreet must demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and demand those responsible are sent home to China. @SuellaBraverman https://t.co/9nBgJqHIvo

— Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) October 16, 2022

Conservative Party member of Parliament Alicia Kearns also tweeted on Sunday that authorities “need to urgently investigate,” and that the Chinese Ambassador should be summoned. “If any official has beaten protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted,” she wrote.

This photo suggests that protestors were assaulted, and that the Consul General had full sight, and quite possibly was involved, in the [email protected] clearly in very difficult circumstances, appear to be seeking to rescue [email protected] must be summoned. pic.twitter.com/i1PsAVzLn4

— Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) October 16, 2022

Both lawmakers have previously been vocal critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

Britain is home to large numbers of Hong Kong citizens, many of whom left the territory following the introduction of a sweeping national security law in 2020 that critics say stripped the former British colony of its autonomy and precious civil freedoms, while cementing Beijing’s authoritarian rule.

According to an online statement by organizers of Sunday’s protest, around 60 demonstrators had gathered outside the Manchester consulate to protest “the re-election of Xi Jinping.”

The Chinese Communist Party Congress, a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle and meeting of the party’s top officials, kicked off on Sunday. Chinese leader Xi, who came to power in 2012, is widely expected to break with convention and take on a third term, paving the way for lifelong rule.