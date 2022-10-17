Greece and Turkey trade blame for naked migrants found on border

Ninety-two migrants were found almost naked and bruised after allegedly being forced across the Evros river from Turkey into Greece, Athens stated on Sunday, a charge fiercely denied by Ankara.

An investigation by Greek police and officials from the EU border agency Frontex, found evidence that the migrants crossed the river into Greek territory in rubber dinghies from Turkey.

The Frontex officers reported that the migrants were found almost naked and some of them with visible injuries. Evidence of human rights violation is being investigated.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said in a tweet that it was “deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes”.

UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes.

We condemn such cruel and degrading treatment and call for a full investigation into this incident.

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) October 16, 2022

The Frontex border agency released a statement from its headquarters in Warsaw stating that its officers have worked with the Greek authorities to provide the migrants, mostly Afghans and Syrians, with immediate assistance.

Notis Mitarachi, the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum accused Turkey of “shameful display of inhuman image” and will be taking it up to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Για το ντροπιαστικό συμβάν με τους 92 μετανάστες στον Έβρο η Τουρκία είναι σε δύσκολη θέση. Δυστυχώς έγιναν αντικείμενο εξευτελιστικής συμπεριφοράς. Ζήτησα & θα δω στη Νέα Υόρκη τον πρόεδρο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ, έχω ενημερώσει Κομισιόν & θα δείξω φωτογραφίες & βίντεο. pic.twitter.com/68KxZzafuC

— Νότης Μηταράκης – Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) October 17, 2022

Greek minister for civil protection affairs, Takis Theodorikakos also accused Turkey of “instrumentalising illegal immigration” in the latest of a series of recriminations on migration between the neighbours.