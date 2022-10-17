Lebanon alleges violation of territorial waters by Israeli gunboats

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated its territorial waters several times in an area opposite Ras al-Naqoura near the border between the two countries. Israel has denied the accusation.

The statement given by the Lebanese army pointed out four violations where gunboats allegedly entered several hundred metres inside Lebanese waters. Authorities of the country have started discussing the breaches with a United Nations Interim Force.

The Israeli military statement denied any crossing of the Lebanese maritime border by its forces.

Lebanon and Israel had just signalled their approval of a deal brokered by Washington laying out their respective maritime rights last week. If finalised, the agreement would mark a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility.

The deal hailed by Lebanon, Israel, and Washington as historic will also open the door to offshore energy exploration.

Lebanon has for years accused Israel of violating its airspace with drones and jet planes engaged in reconnaissance activities. Beirut had also formally complained over the years to the UN Security Council.

Lebanese officials also accused Israel of allegedly striking Iranian targets in Syria by flying its jets through Lebanese airspace.