You are here
Home > News > 236th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

236th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian and Ukrainian forces
are engaged in heavy fighting around two towns in Ukraine’s
eastern Donbas region, while Kyiv came under attack from Russian
drones early on Monday, officials reported.

07:48 CEST

Mayor @Vitaliy_Klychko posted a photo of a fragment of one of the kamikaze drones that attacked #Kyiv this morning. pic.twitter.com/jExjeYPSjr

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top