Empire and Rebellion put aside differences to march through Mexico City

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers, Han Solo and the Rebels, as well as all the other heroes from the Star Wars Galaxy, including the Outer Rim, paraded through Mexico City on Saturday.

The not-exclusively-Imperial march took off from the Angel of Independence and proceeded through Paseo de la Reforma to reach its final destination at the Revolution Monument.

Star Wars aficionados dressed up as characters from the saga such as Han Solo, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Maul and even Cad Bane were admired by an intergenerational crowd of thousands standing along their route.

So yesterday there was this star wars parade at Mexico City and why does this Vader selfie feels so canonical 💀 pic.twitter.com/BF8KRl0y10

— Anakins (broken) lightsaber (@drashsimp) October 16, 2022

The parade was organised by the 501st Legion Mexican Garrison, possibly this planet’s largest Star Wars fan club.