EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options

European Union leaders are set to explore an array of options for gas price caps at the end of this week – a topic that divided them for weeks.

Reuters reported, based on a draft of conclusions, that the gas price cap is going to be a topic in the EU summit agenda scheduled for October 21-22.

Caught in a deadlock for weeks over whether and how to cap gas prices as part of efforts to reign in soaring energy prices, 27 EU member states are headed into a winter of gas reserves lacking a hefty share of Russian gas, coupled with a cost of living crisis and a possible recession.

Russia’s reduction of flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions made gas prices skyrocket. The situation prompted most EU countries to call for a gas price cap, although they disagree on its design.

The idea is opposed by some countries, including Germany, which is Europe’s biggest gas market. To their mind, capping prices could cause demand for gas to rise or leave countries struggling to attract supply from global markets.

The European Commission is due to propose energy measures to tackle the crisis on Tuesday, ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

But several countries opting for the cap express concern that the Commission may not put forward options they have proposed, an EU diplomat said.

“Impatience is growing with member states,” they said. “So we changed gear and put everything that is being floated… on the table. It is a way of putting pressure on the Commission to come up with the most concrete possible proposals.”

The latest draft conclusions showed that the leaders would consent to “explore a temporary dynamic price corridor” on natural gas until an alternative EU gas price benchmark is in place.

Opting for a price corridor for wholesale transactions are Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland. This option would entail a price range with a central value below the market price.

The draft said the leaders would also “explore a temporary EU framework to cap the price of gas in electricity generation at a level that helps bring down electricity prices without … leading to overall increased gas consumption.”

The “Iberian model”, which boils down to capping the price of gas used for power generation, could turn out the most consensual and possible solution, according to a diplomat. Spain and Portugal have already implemented this scheme in June. Still, some worry it could raise EU demand for gas.

The diplomat said, as reported by Reuters, that having an exploration of several options in the draft conclusions for the summit did not mean any or all of them would necessarily be agreed on. The idea was to guarantee that no solutions are discarded before the leaders meet.

EU ambassadors will hold an extraordinary meeting in Luxembourg late on Monday to discuss the matter, the diplomat said.