Soaring prices push thousands to protest in streets of Paris

Soaring prices pushed thousands of people to vent their dissatisfaction in the streets of Paris on Sunday – the latest chapter of weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries that encouraged a general strike.

As many as 140,000 people attended Sunday’s march against the rising cost of living and alleged government inaction against climate change, according to organisers. Police had predicted around 30,000 people would attend, and will release their own estimate later.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), and Annie Ernaux, this year’s Nobel Prize winner for Literature, joined the protesters.

“You’re going to live a week like no other, we are the ones who started it with this march,” he told the crowd and called for a general strike for Tuesday.

Marching protesters were heard chanting “What do we want? An increase! Of what? Of our salaries! For who? For all! When? Now! When? Now! When? Now! When? Now! Now!”

Some carried picket signs reading “tax the rich!”.

Mr Melenchon proceeded in the same vein as four unions, which have called for strikes and protests on Tuesday for wage increases. Only France’s biggest, the moderate CFDT, has not called for strikes.

The general strike is expected to affect road transport, trains and the public sector.

The four unions portrayed the protests as a means for protecting the right to strike – a constitutional right that they see as being violated by the government following the order to requisition some oil refinery workers.

The march preceded a call by the NUPES parliamentary coalition, which hopes to move away from domestic violence accusations that have recently marred the reputation of senior members.

But Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the left-wing coalition was attempting to exploit the current situation, marked by ongoing strikes at French utility EDF’s nuclear plants and at French oil refineries.

“Today’s march is a march of supporters who want to block the country,” he said on French radio station Europe 1.

Angry because of soaring prices, climate, cost of living and more

“I am here today because I am angry. I am angry because everything is going wrong: public services, mistreatment at work, the super-profits that are not taxed. We have a lot of reasons to be here today. And a government that doesn’t listen to us, that continues to favour the same [people] and that asks for effort from the same people. At some point, this has to stop,” Natalie Meriau, a protester, told Reuters.

But apart from a government allegedly plagued with cronyism, matters of climate were also of concern to Ms Meriau.

“Inaction on climate over all these years starts to build up and to have heavy consequences. We had a terrible summer and this will continue. If we don’t do anything, well then…we have all these young people behind there. What kind of future will they have? It’s terrible,” she said.

The rising cost of living and inflation was on the lips of many protesters.

“I am here in solidarity for what concerns the increase in prices, the high cost of living, I mean the hike in the price of energy, the freezing of the index point for civil servants, the freezing also on retirement. We’re fed up,” said a protester and civil servant by the name Hugh.

“In the face of inflation in France and Europe, it’s necessary that workers, of which I am a part, be compensated,” Michael, a protester and civil servant said. “It’s not compensation, just that they be justly rewarded. So an increase in salary is needed. Energy prices are exploding, the price of food is exploding. We will never get out of it at this pace.”

The strikes, protests and boiling civil discontent are being monitored by the government, which is aiming to pass a highly controversial change to the pensions system in the next few months.

One of Emmanuel Macron’s election promises he vowed on making good on when he won re-election in April was to push back the retirement age from 62, with the reform scheduled before the end of the winter.

“I’m really worried,” one ruling party MP told AFP last week on condition of anonymity. “We need to find a route between the need for reforms and the fact that people are riled up and tired.”