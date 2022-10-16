World News 16.10

Russian troops amass at the border between Belarus and Ukraine while Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Berlin who is likely to seek more military support. Germany calls for further EU expansion, alarming some members, and China has just held its party congress showcasing its policy positions going forward. This and much more on this Sunday edition of World News.

Update from the frontline

Russian troops continue to gather on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, and the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the South and East advances unabated. Many Embassies are also advising their citizens in Russia to leave the country. Our very own Don Arleth brings us more from Lviv.

New Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin

Ukraine is replacing its ambassador to Germany. Oleksii Makeyev will arrive in Berlin on Monday and is expected to be received by the German President shortly. It is expected that the new appointee will continue the legacy of his predecessor, and will be asking Germany for more military supply.

Germany calls for further EU expansion

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his support for EU expansion. He also proposed a far-reaching cooperation within the EU itself, which some EU members see as a threat.

Chinese communist party congress

The relationship between China and Taiwan was a focal point of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. In his speech, President Xi Jinping stressed his determination to achieve what he called reunification with the island.

Hungarian sanctions consultations

The Hungarian government is conducting a large-scale consultation on its sanctions policy. Budapest has maintained better relations with Moscow than most other states and has been attempting to soften some of the EU’s sanctions on Russia.

World food day 2022

A severe global food crisis is looming as a consequence of Russia’s heinous invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations used World Food Day in Rome to remind the world of the importance of protecting food supply chains.

Prison fire in Iran

Protesters in Iran’s capital, Tehran marched towards Evin prison last night after a fire broke out within the buildings. Thousands of protesters wanted to show their solidarity with the inmates while chanting anti-government slogans.

Pope John Paul II Day

The 16th of October is a special day in the Catholic church and for Poles around the world. Over four decades ago, a Polish cardinal became the Pope. Declared a saint following his death, John Paul II remains an important figure in the country.

Remembering John Paul II

The Polish cardinal who assumed the name John Paul II on October 16, 1978 is remembered today, on the 44th anniversary of his election.

Sports today

FC Barcelona played against Real Madrid, World Archery cup took place and Iga Swiątek achieved yet another success.