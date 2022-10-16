Whaleful tale: Orca dies hours after being stranded on Dutch beach

SOS Dolfijn received reports around 3:30 pm that an orca was lying on the beach near Cadzand. The Royal Dutch Rescue Society (KNRM) pushed the killer whale back into the sea, but the orca was washed up again hours later.

Attempts have been made after the second stranding to help the 5.5-meter-long animal, but rescuers were concerned about her chances of survival. Rescuers said the animal looked too weakened to swim away.

Helaas heeft de orka het niet gered. Na een korte doodstrijd is ze ingeslapen op het strand. SOS Dolfijn is alle hulpverleners ontzettend dankbaar. Ook dank voor alle lieve berichtenen medeleven. pic.twitter.com/TjyKWvntBv

— SOSDolfijn (@SOSDolfijn) October 15, 2022

Experts sent to examine the beached orca assessed it to be in critical condition, and will not likely survive. It was given anesthesia and died soon after. The remains were later transferred to the University of Utrecht for research.

The University stated on its website that the orca had arrived at its Faculty of Veterinary Medicine on Sunday morning for researchers to investigate the cause of the beaching.

The university said experts would examine the orca’s health condition, diet and origin as well as cause of death. According to the university the creature was 5.17 metres long and weighed two metric tonnes.