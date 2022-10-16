Police in Tunisia clamps down on protesters on 2nd night of protests

The Tunisian capital of Tunis saw the police clash with protestors on Saturday – the second night since a man succumbed to injuries sustained during a police chase in August.

Tear gas fired by riot police shrouded the streets of the poor Ettadhamen and Intilka districts as protesters, with slogans on their lips, hurled stones at the officers.

The name of the man whose demise sparked the popular outrage is Malek Selimi. The 24-year-old, according to his family who turned to local media on Saturday, died after suffering a neck injury from a fall during a police chase at the end of August.

The protests broke out on Friday following the funeral of the young man. Mr Selimi’s passing received no comment from the Ministry of Interior.

On Saturday, two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the most sizeable protests so far against President Kais Saied, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power.

The Free Destourian Party (PDL) gathered on Saturday morning before setting out to the Commerce Ministry building where they staged a sit-in to voice their discontent with the soaring prices and the shortage of several basic food products.

Demonstrators were carrying Tunisian flags as well as picket signs with “Kais Said out!” legend on them. Several streets and avenues located around the Republic Plaza were locked out by Tunisian security services, Tunisian weekly Réalités wrote.

The leader of PDL, Abir Moussi, slammed the practices of the security authorities who prohibited access to the PDL supporters at the assembly point. Mr Moussi added that the interior minister has contacted tour operators to urge them not to make their buses available to his party.

The other opposition party, the “National Salvation Front” in Tunisia (NSFT), also organised a protest rally with demonstrators parading up and down the emblematic Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis.

#tunisienne #tunisia #تونس

Thousands of people demonstrate in the center of Tunis

يتظاهر الآلاف في وسط العاصمة تونس ضد الرئيس سعيد والأزمة الاقتصادية الخطيرة التي تعاني منها البلاد مع نقص المواد الغذائية الأساسية وارتفاع التضخم. pic.twitter.com/HSEc9KCsqL

People fuming over the president’s power-hoarding

The Saturday protests took place alongside Evacuation Day, a national holiday in Tunisia observed on October 15th each year to commemorate the retreat of the last French soldiers from Bizerte on this day in 1963.

Apart from President Kais Saied’s speech at Martyr’s Square in Bizerte, in which he said that “Tunisia will always remain free and its people its sovereign,” no reference was made to the clashes, fuming discontent over economic hardships or solution-seeking.

The North African nation has sailed into high waters of political crisis ever since Tunisian President Kais Saied seized power and dissolved parliament in 2021. Economic grievances exacerbate the situation with public anger steaming over fuel and food shortages.

“Tunisia is bleeding. Our situation hit rock bottom. There’s no milk, no sugar, no gasoline… This pathetic dictator is taking us years backwards,” a female demonstrator was quoted by AFP as saying. “But playtime is now over.”